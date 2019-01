MP3: Sand Point Eagles (80) Vs New Halen Malamutes (48) on 1/18/19

The Sand Point Eagles fought hard all the way against the New Halen Malamutes in what turned into an intense last quarter match up!

Final Score: Sand Point Eagles (80) Vs. New Halen Malamutes (48) at the Sand Point Tip-Off Tournament on Friday, January 18TH, 2019.

Download the game here (MP3, 13MB):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-01-18-sdp-newh-b.mp3

Live coverage courtesy of Pastor Scott. Thanks Scott!