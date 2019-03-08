MP3: Sand Point Eagles (75) Vs. New Stuyahok Blunka Eagles (58) on March 8th – 2019 ACC Regional Tournament

Sand Point wins another game to give them one more shot at the 2nd place spot, and a trip to State for the 2019 season. New Stuyahok kept it close in the first half, but Sand Point was able to find their groove and advance to play Port Alsworth again in the final game of the ACC Region Tournament at 3:30 Today

Final Score: Sand Point Eagles (75) Vs. New Stuyahok Blunka Eagles (58) at the 2019 1A Aleutian Chain Conference Boys Tournament in King Cove on March 8th.

Download the game here (MP3, 11MB):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-03-08-sdp-stu-b.mp3

Play by play courtesy of Amy Mack in King Cove, Thanks Amy!