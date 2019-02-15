MP3: Sand Point Eagles (51) vs the Su-Valley Rams (80)- 02/15/2019 at The Crowley Classic

Sand Point fought hard against the home team at the 2019 Crowley Classic but came up short on their final game of the day. The Eagles prepare for the end of the 2019 Road Trip tomorrow, finishing over 2 weeks of exciting basketball games and with Regionals on the horizon.

Final Score: SSand Point Eagles (51) vs the Nikolaevsk Warriors (80) at the 2019 Crowley Classic in Talkeetna, Alaska.

Download the game here (MP3, 11MB):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-02-15-sdp-su-b.mp3

Game coverage by Karl Pullium of Charles Pulliam of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions in Anchorage, Alaska