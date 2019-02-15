MP3: Sand Point Lady Eagles (16) vs the Su-Valley Rams (57) – 02/15/2019 at The Crowley Classic

The Lady Eagles had a difficult time getting into gear against the 2A Su-Valley Rams, finishing their first day of the Crowley Classic. Coming off of their 2 week road trip all the teams have been working hard and look to finish strong tomorrow as they prepare for regionals.

Final Score: Sand Point Lady Eagles (16) vs the Su-Valley Rams (57) at the 2019 Crowley Classic in Talkeetna, Alaska.

Download the game here (MP3, 11MB):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-02-15-sdp-su-g.mp3

Game coverage by Karl Pullium of Charles Pulliam of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions in Anchorage, Alaska