MP3: Sand Point Lady Eagles (24) Vs. Cook Inlet Academy Eagles (37) on 2/4/2019

The Lady Eagles fought hard in their first game on the road system for the 2019 Road Trip series. Mounting a close comeback in the 3rd quarter the Cook Inlet Eagles held on and expanded their lead in the 4th to walk away with the win. Stay tuned for more Eagles Basketball tomorrow when the boys and girls of Sand Point go up against Lumen Christi!

Final Score: Sand Point Lady Eagles (24) Vs. Cook Inlet Academy Eagles (37) in Soldotna, Alaska on Monday, February 4, 2019.

Download the game here (MP3, 13MB):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-02-04-sdp-cia-g.mp3

Matt Wilson from KSRM in Kenai Gave Us The Play by Play