MP3: Sand Point Lady Eagles (31) vs the Nikolaevsk Warriors (54) – 02/15/2019 at The Crowley Classic

Sand Point just couldn’t quite overcome the initial 6 point lead that the Warriors created early in the 1st quarter. Coming off of illness and a long road-trip, Sand Point never really got up to speed and play the game we’ve seen them play earlier in the season. Sand Point will get one more chance this evening against the Su-Valley Rams at 6:30pm.

Final Score: Sand Point Lady Eagles (31) vs the Nikolaevsk Warriors (54) at the 2019 Crowley Classic in Talkeetna, Alaska.

Download the game here (MP3, 11MB):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-02-15-sdp-nik-g.mp3

Game coverage by Karl Pullium of Charles Pulliam of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions in Anchorage, Alaska