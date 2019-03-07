MP3: Sand Point Lady Eagles (39) vs. Newhalen Malamutes (61) on 3/7/2018 – 2019 ACC Regional Tournament

Sand Point kept it close in the 1st quarter, but the Newhalen Malamutes grew their lead to 20 points by the end of the 1st half. Sand Point never gave up, but time ran out before they could mount a tying come back. Newhalen goes on to play Pt. Alsworth in round 2 of the regional tournament, while Sand Point bumps down to the Consolation Bracket with a chance to fight their way to 2nd place. The ladies play again on Friday, March 8.

Final Score: King Cove Rookies (39) Vs. Newhalen Malamutes (61) at the 2019 1A Aleutian Chain Conference Regional Tournament on Wednesday, March 6th, 2019.

Download the game here (MP3, 13MB):

http://apradio.org/mp3/2019-03-06-sdp-newh-g.mp3

Live coverage courtesy of Sonny Lamont. Thanks Sonny!