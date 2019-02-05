MP3: Sand Point Lady Eagles (44) Vs. Lumen Christi Archangels (32) on 2/5/2019

Your Sand Point Lady Eagles come out on top versus the Lumen Christi Archangels after a shaky first half. The Lady Eagles came out strong in the first quarter, but had trouble keeping the pressure in the second. Rebounding in the second half to over double the points scored that half.

Final Score: Sand Point Lady Eagles (44) Vs. Lumen Christi Archangels (32) in Anchorage, Alaska on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

Download the game here (MP3, 13MB):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-02-05-sdp-lum-g.mp3