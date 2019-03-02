MP3: Sand Point Lady Eagles (62) Versus the King Cove Rookies (90) on Saturday, March 2nd, 2019

With a staggering lead of double their opponent at the end of the first half, the Rookies from King Cove come away with the win during the last home game for the Lady Eagles this season. The Lady Eagles didn’t take this lying down, firing back and making the Rookies fight to hold on to their lead.

Final Score: Sand Point Lady Eagles (62) King Cove Rookies (90)

Download the game here!

Commentary provided courtesy of KSDP’s own general manager Austin Roof, Thanks Austin!