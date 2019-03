MP3: Sand Point Lady Eagles (49) vs. Aleknagik Lakers (45) March 8th – 2019 ACC Regional Tournament

Final Score: Sand Point Lady Eagles (49) vs. Aleknagik Lakers (45) at the 2019 1A Aleutian Chain Conference Regional Tournament on March 8th.

Download the game here (MP3, 13MB):

http://apradio.org/mp3/2019-03-08-sdp-ale-g.mp3

Live coverage courtesy of Sonny Lamont. Thanks Sonny!