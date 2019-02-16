MP3: Sand Point Lady Eagles (70) vs the Ft. Yukon Lady Eagles (31) – 02/16/2019 at The Crowley Classic

Sand Point was firing on all cylinders in this early morning game against Ft. Yukon to wrap up the Crowley Classic with a 5th place finish and a decisive win. Coming off a rough day of loses yesterday in what was without a doubt the toughest bracket of the tournament. The Lady Eagles come back from their road trip and prepare for Regionals, which begins in the first week of March!

Final Score: Sand Point Lady Eagles (71) vs the Ft. Yukon Lady Eagles (31) at the 2019 Crowley Classic in Talkeetna, Alaska.

Download the game here (MP3, 11MB):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-02-16-sdp-yuk-g.mp3

Game coverage by Karl Pullium of Small Schools Broadcasting & Promotions in Anchorage, Alaska