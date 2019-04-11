MP3+PDF: Aleutians East Borough Assembly Meeting on Thursday, April 11th, 2019
Download the meeting audio (MP3, 20MB):
https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-04-11-aebmeeting.mp3
Download the Aleutians East Borough Assembly meeting agenda (PDF, 0.2MB):
https://www.aleutianseast.org/vertical/sites/%7BEBDABE05-9D39-4ED4-98D4-908383A7714A%7D/uploads/April_11_2019_ASSEMBLY_AGENDA_MTG.pdf
Download the Aleutians East Borough Assembly meeting packet (PDF, 4.5MB):
https://www.aleutianseast.org/vertical/sites/%7BEBDABE05-9D39-4ED4-98D4-908383A7714A%7D/uploads/APRIL_11_2019_ASSEMBLY_MEETING_PACKETreduced.pdf