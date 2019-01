Newhalen Ladies Basketball Tournament Schedule – 2019

Here is the schedule for the Newhalen Basketball tournament beginning on January 17 and going till January 19, 2019. Watch for updates on which games will be covered on KSDP.

1/17

6:00 New Stuyahok Vs. King Cove

7:30 Newhalen Vs. Sand Point

1/18

12:30 New Stuyahok Vs. Sand Point

2:00 King Cove Vs. Newhalen

6:00 Sand Point Vs. King Cove

7:30 Newhalen Vs. New Stuyahok

1/19

9:30 3rd Vs. 4th

11:00 1st Vs. 2nd