Ninilchik Invitational Basketball Tournament February 7-9

Thursday: February 7, 2019

Game 1: 10:30 King Cove vs Aniak-girls

Game 2: 12:00 King Cove vs Aniak –boys

Game 3: 1:30 Sand Point vs CIA-girls

Game 4: 3:00 Sand Point vs CIA -boys

Game 5: 4:30 Ninilchik vs Winner of Game 1-girls

Game 6: 6:00 Ninilchik vs Winner of Game 2-boys

Look at the rest of the schedule on the image below for games following Day 1