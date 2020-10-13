Notice: Aleutians East Borough Emergency Assistance and Economic Stimulus Grant Program Deadline

October 13th, 2020

The Aleutians East Borough has set aside 2.3 million dollars in Borough CARES Act funds to the Borough’s Emergency Assistance & Economic Stimulus (EAES) Grant Program for residents who are 18 years or older as of March 1st, 2020. (03/01/2020)

Applications are accepted until November 15th, 2020.

If you have any questions about the application process, please contact Mary Tesche, Assistant Borough Administrator, at (907) 274-7559 or covid19@aeboro.org.

The EAES Application can be found at link.

