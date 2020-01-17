(Partial) Girls Basketball MP3: King Cove (76) Vs. New Halen (20) – January 17th, 2020

We jump in for the tail end of King Cove girls versus New Halen girls to round out the day of Basketball live on KSDP radio in Sand Point. Rounding out with a dominant victory from King Cove.

Final Score: King Cove (76) New Halen (20)

Download or Stream the game here (MP3): King Cove vs New Halen

Game coverage courtesy of Amy Mack and Fanny Jo Newton in King Cove. Appreciate you coming on for the end of that game.