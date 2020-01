(Partial) Girls Basketball MP3: Sand Point (66) Vs. New Stuyahok (49) – January 17th, 2020

Sand Point and New Stuyahok Lady Eagles duke it out for the last game of the night in Sand Point. The second half of this game was broadcast hot off the heels of the Sand Point King Cove boys game.

Final Score: Sand Point (66) New Stuyahok (49)

Download or Stream the game here (MP3): Sand Point vs New Stuyahok

Game coverage courtesy of Austin Roof. Thanks for picking up that second half action!