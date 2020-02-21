Partial: MP3: King Cove Rookies (62) Vs. Tanalian Lynx (52) – February 21th, 2020

Final Score: King Cove T-Jacks (62) Vs. Tanalian Lynx (52)

A tight game from start to finish, but the T-Jacks were able to come out with a win in the final half of the game. Pt. Alsworth was certainly missing their captain who was not able to play due to injury, this will be a different Lynx squad come regionals!

ONLY A PARTIAL GAME – BEGINS IN THE 3RD QUARTER

Download the game here (MP3, 5MB):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2020-02-21-kcv-pta-b.mp3

Today’s game brought to you by the Amazing Miss Amy Mack in King Cove, Alaska!