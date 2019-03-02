Partial MP3: the King Cove T-Jacks (108) versus the Sand Point Eagles (42) on Saturday, March 2nd, 2019

Technical difficulties prevented us from fully broadcasting the game from King Cove, between the Eagles and the T-Jacks, and for that we apologize! However, the part of the second half that we did receive was a slaughter from the T-Jacks, with a dominating 66 point lead over the Eagles when it was all said and done.

Final Score: King Cove T-Jacks (108) Sand Point Eagles (42)

Download the game here!

Commentary provided by King Cover Amy Mack, Thanks Amy!