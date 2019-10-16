PDF: AEB’s “Fish News” for Oct 15th, 2019

PDF: Fish News – Oct. 15, 2019

***

“AEB Vision Navigation Survey 2020

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/AEB2020planning

The Aleutians East Borough is beginning work on its 2020 strategic plan. In preparation for that plan, the board has asked Professional Growth Systems to complete a survey of residents on what is important to you.

The survey questions are on the following three pages and should take about 15 minutes to complete. To move through the survey, click the “Next Page” button at the bottom of each page. When you are finished, be sure to click the “Record Answers” button on the final page. This will assure your answers are recorded and included in the survey results.

Special Note: At the end of the survey is an opportunity to sign up for a prize drawing to be held after the survey is closed. There is a sign-up page at the conclusion of the survey to fill in and be entered into the drawing. The survey will be closed for additional input and results compiled on November 15, 2019.

Thank you for your time to complete the AEB Strategic Planning survey and for your commitment to improving the communities of the Aleutians East Borough.”