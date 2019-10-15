PDF: AEBSD Bid Notice: SCRAP METAL WITH SKIFF-LIKE QUALITIES

PDF: Download AEBSD bid notice

Aleutians East Borough School District

PO BOX 429 • SAND POINT, AK 99661

PHONE 907.383.5222 • FAX 907.383.3496

The SCRAP MATERIAL is being sold “AS IS / WHERE IS” by the Aleutians East Borough School District – to the highest bidder. Minimum bid applies.

NOTICE: Despite resembling a skiff – in its current condition – this item is be offered as SCRAP MATERIAL ONLY and NOT as a seaworthy skiff.

With respect to the condition of the scrap material – NO warranty is implied, nor provided. Any costs associated with the removal and transport the scrap material will be the sole responsibility of the purchaser. The scrap material may be inspected at the Sand Point School.

Minimum Bid: $750 USD

The School District retains the right to reject all bids.

Sealed bids may be submitted in person or mailed to the District Office at the address above; or faxed to the fax number noted above.

~ DEADLINE FOR SEALED BIDS – October 28, 2019 by 4:00 pm ~