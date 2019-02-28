PDF: AEBSD Board Meeting – 6:30PM on March 4th, 2019
PDF: March 4, 2019 AEBSD School Board Agenda (300KB)
This meeting will be aired & archived on KSDP.
Aleutians East Borough School District
Regular Meeting of the School Board – Monday, March 4, 2019 @ 6:30 pm
Regular Meeting will be held at District Office And by VTC at all school sites
[There will be a workshop at 4:00 pm by VTC and Teleconference]
Regular Meeting Agenda
I. Opening
A. Call to Order
B. Pledge of Allegiance
C. Roll Call & Establishment of Quorum
D. Others in Attendance
E. Approval of Agenda
II. Approval of Minutes
A. Regular Meeting, January 21, 2019
III. Recognitions/Presentations
IV. Public Comments
V. Student Comments
VI. Student Reports
A. 2019 Legislative & Leadership Fly-In
VII. Board Reports
A. 2019 Legislative Fly-In
VIII. Superintendent’s Report
A. Report to the Board
B. District Correspondence
IX. Business Manager’s Report
A. Current Financial Report
X. Department Reports
A. Activities Report, Paul Barker
B. Special Education, Hilary Seifert
C. Technology Director, Kirk Feldbauer
XI. Old Business
A. FY20 Staff Structure
B. Background Check Policy
C. Superintendent Search
XII. New Business
A. FY18 Financial Audit
B. Math Curriculum: 2 nd Reading
C. Science Curriculum: 2 nd Reading
D. Akutan 2019 APICDA Trip Proposal
E. False Pass 2019 APICDA Trip Proposal
F. 2019-2020 District Calendar
G. Student Lunch Survey Update
H. Alaska Teacher Placement
I. Past Graduate Survey Draft
XIII. Personnel
A. Resignations
B. New Hires
XIV. Public Comments
XV. Board Comments
XVI. Agenda Items for Next Meeting
XVII. Date, Time & Location of Next Meeting
XVIII. Adjournment