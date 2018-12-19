AEB’s Fish News Says: Winter Fisheries Teleconference Thursday, December 27, 2018 – 10:00 AM

From the latest edition of AEB’s Fish News (PDF, 0.5MB):

AEB Fishermen’s Meeting – Winter Fisheries Teleconference

Thursday, December 27, 2018 – 10:00 AM

TELECONFERENCE audio/participation expected be available at the following sites:

King Cove Harbor House, Sand Point Borough office, False Pass City Office, Anchorage AEB office

Meeting expected to be broadcast live on KSDP and at www.apradio.org

Agency Representatives expected to be available at this teleconference meeting:

• U. S. Coast Guard, Kodiak

• Alaska Department of Fish & Game, Kodiak.

• NMFS Alaska Region, Juneau

• Alaska Fisheries Science Center, Seattle

• North Pacific Observer Program & A.I.S. observer providers

• Other fisheries enforcement representatives

Please contact Ernie Weiss at (907) 274-7557 or eweiss@aeboro.org