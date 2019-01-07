PDF: Sand Point School’s Friday Flyer from 01.04.19

Download Sand Point School’s Friday Flyer from 01.04.19 (PDF, 700Kb)

Aleutians East Borough School District Essay Contest

To attend the AASB Leadership & Legislative Fly-In Juneau, Alaska on February 9-12, 2019. Open to Grades 9-12

Essay Question: – What do you like about your school? – Would your school be better if more funding were available? – Please explain your answers.

Entries will be judged on the students’ writing skills as well as the essay contents.

Do not include your school or community name in the essay as it will be judged anonymously.

Essays must be a minimum of 350 words to a maximum 1250 words in a minimum of 5 paragraphs.

Deadline for submission: Thursday, January 10, 2019 by 4:00 PM.

Please have your essay proofread.

Submit your essay to the School Principal.

Two students will be selected for the district.

Purpose of the trip to Juneau:

● Give students the opportunity to develop and practice skills to create a more vocal youth in their school and community.

● Students will learn about the Alaska State Legislative process and issues impacting their education.

● Have the opportunity to connect with peers from across the state and participate in conversations with their district’s board members.

Pauloff Harbor Tribe recycling program is having another recycling contest and would like to invite grades pre-12 to participate. The contest will start on January 3rd – January 31, 2019, the first pick-up day will be Thursday January 10th, and every thursday until the 31st of January. parents can also drop off for their children at the recycling center.

Library Schedule

Monday – Saturday 6:00-8:30 PM

Closed on Sunday

Gym Schedule

Mon, Tue, Thur,Sat:

6:30-8:00 K-6th

8:00-9:30 7th-Adult

Wednesday

6:30-8:00 Tiny Tots

8:00-9:30 7th-Adult

Closed Friday & Sunday

Pool Schedule

Monday-Friday

9:00-10:00 AM Water Aerobics

Mon, Wed, Friday

5:30-6:30 PM Water Aerobics

Tues, Thurs, Sat

5:30-6:30 PM Family Swim

Tuesday-Saturday

6:30-7:30 PM Open Swim

Closed Sunday