Police Chief Hal Henning Interview: Download and Listen to April 1, 2020 Interview on COVID-19

Listen to Police Chief Hal Henning the Sand Point Dept. of Public Safety’s response to the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Topics Include:

– Legal Impact of Alaska’s Public Health Mandates

– What Sand Point Public Safety Can Do To Enforce These Mandates

– The Departments Plan To Rotate Officers Safely

– …and more!

To stream the Interview, click below!



To Download Press the Link Below

Download the Interview Here