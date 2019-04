Potting Table Construction: Basic Hand Tools – Class in Sand Point

There is a potting table hand tool construction class available for sign-up here in Sand Point. The class runs from April 29th until May 3rd, from 6 to 9pm.

The class will cover safety using tools, how to measure and adapt plans, and how to build with tools. You will earn one college credit for taking this class from UAF.

For registration, call Jami Creasey at 907-222-9728.