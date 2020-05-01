PSA: AK Can DO Emergency Funding through May 31st

The United Way in Anchorage has partnered with the Rasmuson Foundation to create a donation driven fund to be used to help people across our State who are at direct risk of not being able to pay current rent, utilities or childcare due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The group has asked SWAMC to partner with them in order to quickly get emergency funding to the region through May 31. The SWAMC Board of Directors approved the partnership and hopes to be able to help folks who have a direct and verifiable link to Shelter in Place restrictions, business closures or reductions that started mid-March in order to be eligible for immediate financial assistance as intended by the AK CAN DO partnership. The successful applicants will provide a complete application with contact information for landlords, utility providers and childcare providers as listed on the application with guidelines in the introduction letter. This emergency funding is for those who have been laid off, furloughed or had their hours significantly cut because of the pandemic.

To view or download the specifications, click here.

To view or download the application, click here.