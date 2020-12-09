PSA: City of Sand Point Travel Policy Update – Effective Immediately

Below is the new travel mandates for the City of Sand point, typed in text form for your convenience. You can find the original notice at the bottom of this post. Thank you.

EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY:

The City of Sand Point is asking everyone to self isolate upon arrival for a 7-day period and then get tested for COVID-19.

Regular activities may resume upon confirmation of a negative test result. This request does not apply to essential workers or those involved in the commercial fishing industry; State of Alaska health mandates cover those individuals, and relevant information for those workers can be found at covid19.alaska.gov.