PSA: Cold Bay Summer Reading Program

The Cold Bay Library is proud to challenge kids to jump back into reading ahead of the upcoming school year! Children that sign up will be provided an information packet with details, including how to be inserted into a raffle on August 20th, 2020 as well as ideas on how to connect with what they’re reading and encouraging them to share their own summer stories!

Email Candace@akcoldbay.org for more information and to sign up. This virtual program is available to all children in the Aleutians East Borough!