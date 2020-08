PSA: Declaration of Candidacy for the City of Sand Point – 2020

If you would like to declare candidacy for the:

– Sand Point City Mayor – (3 year term)

– Sand Point City Council Seat B – (3 year term)

– Sand Point City Council Seat D – (3 year term)

you must call the Sand Point City Clerk and make an appointment to receive your declaration of candidacy forms and declare your candidacy before 4 P.M. on Friday, September 4th 2020.

For more information, click here!