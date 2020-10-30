PSA: Fisherman’s Zoom Call – November 5th at 10 AM.
KSDP will be broadcasting an Aleutians East Borough fisherman’s Zoom call to answer questions from fishermen about relief programs.
The following people are scheduled to participate in the call:
• Jeffery T. Curry, Agricultural Program Manager, USDA Palmer Office
To discuss the Seafood Trade Relief Program (STRP)
• Douglas Vincent-Lang, Commissioner, ADFG
• Rachel Baker, Deputy Commissioner, ADFG
To provide updates on the CAREs Act for Fishermen & other relief programs
• Mary Tesche, Assistant Borough Administrator, AEB
To discuss the AEB Emergency Assistance program
Email any questions you may have to clevy@aeboro.org by November 2nd to have them answered on this call.
To participate in this Zoom call, please contact Aleutians East Borough for call-in information:
Natural Resources Director Ernie Weiss
Phone: 907-274-7557
Email: eweiss@aeboro.org
or
Natural Resources Assistant Director Charlotte Levy
Phone: 907-274-7566
Email: clevy@aeboro.org
Fishermen are discouraged from gathering to listen to or participate in the Zoom call due to Covid-19 precautions.
The meeting will be archived here on apradio.org