PSA: Fisherman’s Zoom Call – November 5th at 10 AM.

KSDP will be broadcasting an Aleutians East Borough fisherman’s Zoom call to answer questions from fishermen about relief programs.

The following people are scheduled to participate in the call:

• Jeffery T. Curry, Agricultural Program Manager, USDA Palmer Office

To discuss the Seafood Trade Relief Program (STRP)

• Douglas Vincent-Lang, Commissioner, ADFG

• Rachel Baker, Deputy Commissioner, ADFG

To provide updates on the CAREs Act for Fishermen & other relief programs

• Mary Tesche, Assistant Borough Administrator, AEB

To discuss the AEB Emergency Assistance program

Email any questions you may have to clevy@aeboro.org by November 2nd to have them answered on this call.

To participate in this Zoom call, please contact Aleutians East Borough for call-in information:

Natural Resources Director Ernie Weiss

Phone: 907-274-7557

Email: eweiss@aeboro.org

or

Natural Resources Assistant Director Charlotte Levy

Phone: 907-274-7566

Email: clevy@aeboro.org

Fishermen are discouraged from gathering to listen to or participate in the Zoom call due to Covid-19 precautions.

The meeting will be archived here on apradio.org

Fish News – Oct. 29, 2020