PSA: Notice of Offices for the Aleutians East Borough – 2020

If you would like to declare candidacy for the:

– Aleutians East Borough Mayor – (3 year term)

– Aleutians East Borough Assembly Seat A – (3 year term)

– Aleutians East Borough Assembly Seat F – (3 year term)

– Aleutians East Borough School Board Seat C – (3 year term)

– Aleutians East Borough School Board Seat D – (3 year term)

you must declare your candidacy with the Borough Clerk in Sand Point or with Assistant Borough Clerks in other communities before 5 P.M. on Friday, September 4th 2020.

For more information, as well as a list of Borough Clerks, click here!