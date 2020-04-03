PSA: Public Call-in Information for AEBSD meeting on April 3rd, 2020

The Aleutians East Borough School District meeting will be closed to the public due to coronavirus concerns. However, you can still participate by doing the following:

For Telephone: Call in to this number: 1-346-248-7799 Meeting ID: 940 403 596 **IMPORTANT if you would like to make a comment during public comments, dial *9 (thats STAR-Nine) to raise your hand**

For internet: visit https://zoom.us/j/457879819 Again, use the raise hand feature to make a comment.