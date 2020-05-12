PSA: Sand Point Commercial Salmon Fishery Advisory Announcement #01

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game will be conducting a preseason fishery stakeholder’s meeting at

10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 20. Due to the progression of COVID-19, this year the preseason meeting will be

held via teleconference only. The meeting will be broadcast on KSDP Sand Point public radio station 830AM

and livestreamed at http://apradio.org/. There are a limited number of teleconference lines. If you would like

to call into the meeting please contact the ADF&G office in Sand Point for the call-in information.

The purpose of this meeting is to provide all interested parties an opportunity to discuss the upcoming salmon

season with ADF&G staff.

Topics covered will include:

– Staff introductions

– Department COVID-19 mitigation plans

– 2020 management strategy

– 2020 salmon outlook

– 2020 department test fisheries

– Other topics as time permits

To obtain further information, please contact the Sand Point Fish and Game office at (907) 383-2066.