PSA: Sand Point Commercial Salmon Fishery Advisory Announcement #01
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game will be conducting a preseason fishery stakeholder’s meeting at
10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 20. Due to the progression of COVID-19, this year the preseason meeting will be
held via teleconference only. The meeting will be broadcast on KSDP Sand Point public radio station 830AM
and livestreamed at http://apradio.org/. There are a limited number of teleconference lines. If you would like
to call into the meeting please contact the ADF&G office in Sand Point for the call-in information.
The purpose of this meeting is to provide all interested parties an opportunity to discuss the upcoming salmon
season with ADF&G staff.
Topics covered will include:
– Staff introductions
– Department COVID-19 mitigation plans
– 2020 management strategy
– 2020 salmon outlook
– 2020 department test fisheries
– Other topics as time permits
To obtain further information, please contact the Sand Point Fish and Game office at (907) 383-2066.