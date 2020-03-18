PSA: Sand Point School Lunch Bus

In response to the COVID-19 closure of schools, the Sand Point School is offering a mobile lunch service driving around Sand Point. See below for planned times and route. Please note these times may be adjusted to better serve the community.

Sand Point School Lunch Bus Schedule

RED COVE 12:01

NAGAI 12:05-12:15

Popof Pizza Corner 12:15-12:20

Toys Plus 12:20-12:35

Triplex Corner 12:36-12:50

—————–Turn Around———————

3 way stop @ Subdivision Corner) 12:50-1

Meadows 1pm

*If we miss you on the route down to the (CA) Triplex Corner

please safely wave us down on the way back up to the school.

