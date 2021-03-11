PUBLIC NOTICE: Revised City of Sand Point Travel Policy – 03/11/21

Download the PDF.

CITY OF SAND POINT – PO Box 249 – Sand Point, AK 99661 – (907) 383-2696

POSTED: 03/11/21

*PUBLIC NOTICE*

Revised City of Sand Point Travel Policy – 03/11/21

People who are within 90 days of testing positive for COVID-19 or 14 days past their second vaccination or single-dose vaccination AND asymptomatic may come to Sand Point and are not required to get tested or isolate. However, the City still requests all travelers to the community to adhere to the best practices, including personal hygiene and social measure, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control. City policy does not override or supersede any private businesses or governmental regulations.

People who do not meet the above criteria are asked to isolate for 7 days and then get a negative test before resuming normal activities. After a negative test the City still requests all travelers to the community to adhere to the best practices, including personal hygiene and social measure, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control. City policy does not override or supersede any private businesses or governmental regulations.

*PUBLIC NOTICE*