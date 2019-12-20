READ: 2019-2020 Athletics Schedule for AEBSD
Download the schedule here (PDF, 150 KB):
https://aebsd.org/files/user/4/file/AEBSD%20Sports%20Schedule%202019-2020.pdf
AEBSD Sports Schedule 2019-2020 – Sand Point/King Cove
Basketball
– December 4th: First Practice
– January 6th-7th: Sand Point Lady Eagles @ King Cove Rookies
King Cove T-Jacks @ Sand Point Eagles
– January 10th-11th: Sand Point Lady Eagles vs. Unalaska
– January 10th-11th: Sand Point Eagles @ Unalaska
– January 17th-18th: Tip-Off Tournament
Boys Tournament- New Stuyahok
Girls Tournament- King Cove
– January 23rd-25th: Sockeye Classic @ Dillingham
– January 27th: Sand Point Lady Eagles @ Lumen Christi
– January 27th: Sand Point Eagles @ Lumen Christi
– January 28th: Sand Point Lady Eagles @ Kenai Central JV
– January 28th: Sand Point Eagles @ Kenai Central JV
– January 29th: Sand Point Lady Eagles @ Birchwood
– January 29th: Sand Point Eagles @ Birchwood
– January 30th-Feb 1st: Seward Invitational Tournament
– February 3rd: King Cove Rookies @ Wasilla JV
– February 3rd: King Cove T-Jacks @ Birchwood
– February 4th: King Cove Rookies @ West Anchorage
– February 4th: King Cove T-Jacks @ Lumen Christi
– February 5th: King Cove Rookies @ Kenai Central
– February 5th: King Cove T-Jacks @ Kenai Central JV
– February 6th-8th: Homer Winter Classic
– February 14th-15th: Sand Point Eagles @ King Cove T-Jacks
King Cove Rookies @ Sand Point Lady Eagles
– February 21st-22nd: Sand Point Lady Eagles @ Newhalen
– February 21st-22nd: Newhalen @ Sand Point Eagles
– February 21st-22nd: Port Alsworth @ King Cove T-Jacks
King Cove Rookies @ Port Alsworth
– February 28th-29th: Unalaska @ King Cove Rookies
King Cove T-Jacks @ Unalaska
– March 13th-14th: Regional Conference Tournaments
Boys in Togiak
Girls in Sand Point
– March 18th-21st- 1A State Basketball Championships