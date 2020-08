Listen MP3: City of Sand Point City Council Meeting from 08/14/2020

Check back to this post of an audio recording of the meeting!

Agenda Items for today’s meeting include:

– Department Updates

– Earthquake Damage Reports

– Chief of Police Applicants

– Extension of Declaration of Emergency

– and more…

Stream the interview here:

http://www.apradio.org/mp3/2020-08-15-citycouncil.mp3

To download or stream the full interview, click here!

Read the August 14, 2020 Sand Point City Council Meeting Agenda + Packet here (PDF):