RESULTS: Proposals at the Alaska Board of Fisheries: AK Pen 2019
Actions taken so far on proposals at the Alaska Board of Fisheries: Alaska Peninsula/Aleutian Islands/Chignik Finfish – Feb. 21 – 26, 2019:
Proposal #128: Failed 0 to 7
Proposal #129: No Action
Proposal #130: Failed 0 to 7
Proposal #131: Failed 3 to 3
Proposal #132: Failed 1 to 6
Proposal #134: Failed 3 to 3
Proposal #135: Failed 1 to 5
Proposal #136: Motion Carried 6 to 0
Proposal #137: No Action
Proposal #138: Motion Carried 6 to 0
Proposal #139: Failed 0 to 6
Proposal #140: No Action
Proposal #141: No Action
Proposal #142: No Action
Proposal #143: No Action
Proposal #144: Failed 2 to 4
Proposal #145: Failed 1 to 5
Proposal #146: Failed 0 to 6
Proposal #147: Motion Carried 6 to 0
Proposal #148: No Action
Proposal #149: No Action
Proposal #150: No Action
Proposal #151: Motion Carried 6 to 0
Proposal #152: No Action
Proposal #151: Motion Carried 6 to 0
Proposal #152: No Action
Proposal #153: Failed 0 to 6
Proposal #154: Failed 1 to 5
Proposal #155: Failed 0 to 6
Proposal #156: Motion Carried 5 to 0
Proposal #157: Motion Carried 4 to 1
Proposal #158: No Action
Link to proposals:
http://www.adfg.alaska.gov/static/regulations/regprocess/fisheriesboard/pdfs/2018-2019/akpen/roadmap.pdf
To see the RC’s, scroll to the bottom of this link:
http://www.adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm?adfg=fisheriesboard.meetinginfo&date=02-21-2019&meeting=anchorage
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2313020015404387&id=364216026951472