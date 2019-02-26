RESULTS: Proposals at the Alaska Board of Fisheries: AK Pen 2019

Aleutians East Borough sez:

Actions taken so far on proposals at the Alaska Board of Fisheries: Alaska Peninsula/Aleutian Islands/Chignik Finfish – Feb. 21 – 26, 2019:

Proposal #128: Failed 0 to 7

Proposal #129: No Action

Proposal #130: Failed 0 to 7

Proposal #131: Failed 3 to 3

Proposal #132: Failed 1 to 6

Proposal #134: Failed 3 to 3

Proposal #135: Failed 1 to 5

Proposal #136: Motion Carried 6 to 0

Proposal #137: No Action

Proposal #138: Motion Carried 6 to 0

Proposal #139: Failed 0 to 6

Proposal #140: No Action

Proposal #141: No Action

Proposal #142: No Action

Proposal #143: No Action

Proposal #144: Failed 2 to 4

Proposal #145: Failed 1 to 5

Proposal #146: Failed 0 to 6

Proposal #147: Motion Carried 6 to 0

Proposal #148: No Action

Proposal #149: No Action

Proposal #150: No Action

Proposal #151: Motion Carried 6 to 0

Proposal #152: No Action

Proposal #153: Failed 0 to 6

Proposal #154: Failed 1 to 5

Proposal #155: Failed 0 to 6

Proposal #156: Motion Carried 5 to 0

Proposal #157: Motion Carried 4 to 1

Proposal #158: No Action

Link to proposals:

http://www.adfg.alaska.gov/static/regulations/regprocess/fisheriesboard/pdfs/2018-2019/akpen/roadmap.pdf

To see the RC’s, scroll to the bottom of this link:

http://www.adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm?adfg=fisheriesboard.meetinginfo&date=02-21-2019&meeting=anchorage

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2313020015404387&id=364216026951472