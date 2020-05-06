Robyn Lanier’s Music Education Hour – Friday – May 8th, 2020 at 1pm

Robyn Lanier, music teacher for the Sand Point school right here in the Aleutians East Borough, is continuing her music education show this Friday, May 8th, at 1 pm with special Sand Point guest artist Emmanuel Krone!.

Emmanuel Krone is a budding rapper who uploads his own music on Soundcloud right here from Sand Point. Check him out here!

Be sure to tune in and hear some hip-hop music as well as the Shakespeare or Tupac Segment, with a couple extra influences thrown in.