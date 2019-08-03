Salmon Announcement 2019: 61 Hour Fish Opener August 5 to August 7

South Peninsula Commercial Fishery Announcement #14 For Emergency Order #4-FS-M-SP-11-19

Commercial salmon fishing will be allowed for 61 hours from 8:00 a.m. Monday, August 5 until 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 7 in the Shumagin Islands Section of the Southeastern District, the Southwestern District, and the Unimak District.

Commercial salmon fishing in the South Central District will be allowed from 8:00 a.m. Monday, August 5 until further notice.

Commercial salmon fishing in the Bechevin Bay Section of the Northwestern District will be allowed from 8:00 a.m. Monday, August 5 until further notice.

All closed waters in the above locations will be as described in the regulation book or as adjusted by emergency order.