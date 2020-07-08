Sand Point City Council Meeting: July 8, 2020 at 7pm

Sand Point will have its regular City Council meeting this upcoming Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 7pm. This meeting will discuss some of the important changes that have happened in departments recently, as well as how to dispense the CARES money received form the State of Alaska.

Important to note that Fisherman, Small Businesses and Non-Profits are being considered as viable avenues of expending the CARES money.

There will be a workshop prior to the meeting beginning at 1pm. The public is welcomed to attend.

View or Download the Meeting Packet Here

Stream the meeting here: https://apradio.org/mp3/2020-07-08-citycouncil.mp3

Download the meeting here.