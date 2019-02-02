Sand Point Eagles (53) vs Manakotak Lynx (42) on 02/02/19

The Gents of Sand Point end the 2019 Sockeye Classic with a very respectable 3rd place finish. The Eagles dominated the boards on the defensive and offensive end, preventing Manakotak from really engaging their offense in the 4th quarter. The Eagles prepare for their upcoming road trip which begins next week, stretching for 2 weeks and including the Ninilchik Invitational and Crowley Classic. Stay tuned to KSDP for updates and more top-shelf basketball coverage!

Final Score: Sand Point Eagles (53) Vs. Manakotak Lynx (42) at the Sockeye Classic Tournament in Dillingham on Friday, February 2, 2019.

Download the game here (MP3, 13MB):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-02-02-sdp-man-b.mp3

Live coverage courtesy of KDLG’s Amazing Volunteers!