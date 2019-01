Sand Point Eagles Basketball Schedule for 2018-2019

(Subject to Change!)



Sand Point Girls

1/11- Home game vs. King Cove (5:30 pm)

1/12- Home game vs. King Cove (9:00 am)

1/17-1/19 Newhalen Tournament

King Cove, Sand Point, New Stuyahok, Newhalen

1/25- Away game @ Unalaska (7:00pm)

1/26- Away game @Unalaska (10:00am)

1/30-2/2- Sockeye Classic @ Dillingham High School

2/4- Away game @ CIA (4:00pm)

2/5- Away game @ Lumen Christi (5:00pm)

2/6- Away game @ Houston (3:00pm)

2/7-2/9 Ninilchik Invitational

Cook Inlet Academy, Ninilchik, Akiak, King Cove, Sand Point

2/11 Away game @ Reddington (4:00pm)

2/12 Away game @ Birchwood (5:00pm)

2/13 Away game @ Wasilla Lake Christian (3:00pm)

2/14-2/16 Crowley Classic Tournament @ Su-Valley High School

Susitna Valley, Reddington, Fort Yukon, King Cove, Sand Point, Nikolaevsk

2/22 Away game @ King Cove (PM game)

2/23 Away game @ King Cove (AM game)

3/1 Home game vs. King Cove (PM game)

3/2 Home game vs. King Cove (AM game)

3/7-3/9 Aleutian Chain Conference Regional Tournament hosted by Newhalen School

3/13-3/16 1A State Basketball Tournament Hosted by the Alaska Airlines Center

****

Sand Point Boys

1/11- Away game @ King Cove (7:00 pm)

1/12- Away game @ King Cove (10:30 am)

1/17-1/19 Sand Point Tip-Off

New Stuyahok, Newhalen, King Cove

1/25- Home game vs. Unalaska (7:00 pm)

1/26- Home game vs. Unalaska (10:00 am)

1/30-2/2- Sockeye Classic @ Dillingham High School

2/4- Away game @ CIA (5:30pm)

2/5- Away game @ Lumen Christi (6:30pm)

2/6- Away game @ Houston (4:30pm)

2/7-2/9 Ninilchik Invitational

Cook Inlet Academy, Ninilchik, Akiak, King Cove, Sand Point

2/11 Away game @ Reddington (5:30pm)

2/12 Away game @ Birchwood (6:30pm)

2/13 Away game @ Wasilla Lake Christian (4:30pm)

2/14-2/16 Crowley Classic Tournament @ Su-Valley High School

Susitna Valley, Reddington, Fort Yukon, King Cove, Sand Point, Nikolaevsk

2/22 Home game vs. King Cove (PM game)

2/23 Home game vs. King Cove (AM game)

3/1 Away game @ King Cove (PM game)

3/2 Away game @ King Cove (AM game)

3/7-3/9 Aleutian Chain Conference Regional Tournament hosted by King Cove School

3/13-3/16 1A State Basketball Tournament Hosted by the Alaska Airlines Center