Sand Point Lady Eagles (50) Vs. Bristol Bay Angels (35) on 2/2/2019 – Sockeye Classic Tournament

The Ladies of Sand Point end the 2019 Sockeye Classic with a very respectable 4th place finish. The Lady Eagles dominated the boards on the defensive and offensive end, preventing Bristol Bay from really engaging their offense. The Eagles prepare for their upcoming road trip which begins next week, stretching for 2 weeks and including the Ninilchik Invitational and Crowley Classic. Stay tuned to KSDP for updates and more top-shelf basketball coverage!

Final Score: Sand Point Lady Eagles (50) Vs. Bristol Bay Angels (35) at the Sockeye Classic Tournament in Dillingham on Friday, February 2, 2019.

Download the game here (MP3, 13MB):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-02-02-sdp-bbay-g.mp3

Live coverage courtesy of KDLG’s Amazing Volunteers!