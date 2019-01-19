Sand Point Lady Eagles (66) Vs. New Stuyahok Eagles (62) on 1/19/2019

The Lady Eagles walked away with a hard-fought win and a 3rd place finish in the Newhalen Invitational Tournament. The game went into overtime with both Brittany Gardner and Paige Lundgren fouling out before regulation time ran out. Lindsey Holmberg and Lila Gundersen led their squad to a strong finish in what promises to be an exciting 2019 Basketball Season!

Download the game here (MP3, 13MB):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-01-19-sdp-newstu-g.mp3

Live coverage courtesy of Sonny Lamont. Thanks Sonny!