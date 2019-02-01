Sand Point Lady Eagles (67) Vs. Togiak Huskies (20) on 2/1/2019 – Sockeye Classic Tournament

The Lady Eagles walk away with a dominating win in Day 2 of the Sockeye Classic in Dillingham. Marking their second win of the season Sand Point will go on to play tomorrow as they continue to progress as a team in what has been a strong and exciting season for the Lady Eagles

Final Score: Sand Point Lady Eagles (67) Vs. Togiak Huskies (20) at the Sockeye Classic Tournament in Dillingham on Friday, February 1, 2019.

Download the game here (MP3, 13MB):

https://apradio.org/mp3/2019-02-01-sdp-tog-g.mp3

Live coverage courtesy of KDLG’s Amazing Volunteers!