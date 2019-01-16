Sand Point School 2019 Geography Bee Winner!

By Ingrid Cumberlidge

3rd Grade Teacher, Sand Point School

The Sand Point National Geographic Bee Preliminary School Competition was held Tuesday, January 15, 2019. Congratulations to all of the participates. Grades 4 – 8 did a great job competing fiercely through all seven rounds.

Thank you so much to our honored Judges: Mr. Paul Barker, Sand Point School Teacher; Ms. Jade Gundersen, AEBSD Executive Assistant; and Mr. David Sills, Sand Point School Teacher. Your willingness to support our students, volunteer your time, and provide such strong question and scoring support was extraordinary. Our whole school community applauds your efforts.

Congratulations to Dick Cumberlidge for winning First Place with 7 out of 7 correct in the competitive and challenging Sand Point School Geography Bee.

Congratulations to Saylor Gronholdt for achieving 6 out of 7 and earning Second Place of the Sand Point School Geography Bee.

Dick Cumberlidge will participate in the AEBSD Geographic Bee District competition on January 29. The winner of the District Bee will take a qualifying test and if successful will then participate in State later in the spring.

Good luck to all our AEB School District competitors.