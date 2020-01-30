Schedule: 2020 Seahawk Classic in Seward Alaska!

Sand Point makes their way down the other side of the Peninsula to take on the teams gathering for the 2020 Seahawk Classic in Seward Alaska! Here is the upcoming Schedule:

Tune into KSDP for all the action!

Thursday

3:00 –Delta vs. Sand Point Girls

4:30 – Delta vs. Sand Point Boys

Friday

1:00 – 3 point/Free throw competition

3:00 – Sand Point vs. Houston Girls

4:30 – Sand Point vs. Houston Boys

Saturday

2:00 – Sand Point vs. Seward Girls

3:30 – Sand Point vs. Seward Boys

Awards to immediately follow the last game Saturday.