Schedule Change For Sand Point/King Cove Basketball – January 10-11, 2018

Due to weather the times of this weekends basketball games will be changed to this Thursday and Friday. Here are the updated game times:

Thursday –

King Cove Girls play in Sand Point at 5:30 pm

Sand Point Boys play in King Cove at 7:00 pm

Friday –

Sand Point Boys play in King Cove at 7:30 pm

King Cove Girls play in Sand Point at 6:00 pm

ALL GAMES WILL BE BROADCASTED ON KSDP!